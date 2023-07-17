O'Hare Airport

Plane debris lands in backyard near O'Hare Airport, authorities say

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal officials are investigating after a piece of debris fell into a backyard near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight had landed safely at the airport on Monday when maintenance workers realized that an emergency evacuation slide was missing from the side of the aircraft.

That slide was later located in the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of North Chester, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the FAA is continuing to investigate.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

O'Hare Airport
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us