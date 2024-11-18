Pennsylvania

At least 2 hurt after small plane hits another plane at Pennsylvania airport

Two people were injured after a small plane hit another small aircraft at Doylestown Airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials said

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least two people were hurt after a small plane crashed into another aircraft at Doylestown Airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Nov. 18, around 12:20 p.m., the single engine plane was taking off from the airport -- located along the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Doylestown -- when it left the runway and struck another small plane that was unoccupied.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

First responders arrived at the scene and found all occupants on the first aircraft were out of the plane. They were taken to local hospitals for evaluations after suffering injuries. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or the exact number of people who were on board.

Footage from NBC Philadelphia's SkyForce10 showed the aftermath of the crash. Investigators remained at the scene to await the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us