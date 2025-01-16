Jobs

Let's go nuts! Planters offering $45k salary to drive its NUTmobile

This may sound nuts, but here's how you can get a job driving a 26-foot peanut across the country.

By Mike Gavin

Planters NUTmobile
Jeffrey Phelps/Invision for Planters/AP Images

Is your job driving you nuts? Maybe you should get a new job driving a nut.

Planters has listed a job posting that includes driving the company's NUTmobile -- a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels that travels coast-to-coast for promotional appearances.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The company is hiring a "Peanutter" -- a one-year brand ambassador position that pays $45,000 plus benefits and travel expenses.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a nutshell, responsibilities include planning and executing over 200 events annually, pitching local media, managing social media accounts, and other duties.

But the most important part of the job is making sure consumers have a nutty experience.

The NUTmobile, the first iteration of which was built in 1935 by a Planters brand salesman, currently has multiple stops planned throughout Florida in January. Vehicle features include six seats with customized embroidery, smart technology with a GPS navigational system, a rear camera and a bar for serving salty snacks.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 19 mins ago

CDC urges faster testing to find human bird flu cases

Wildfires 42 mins ago

Video shows Palisades Fire from International Space Station

Aspiring Peanutters must have a bachelor's degree, preferably in sales, marketing, journalism, public relations, or communications, as well as a valid driver's license in order to serve as Mr. Peanut's chauffeur.

Apply on the Hormel Foods website and upload a video describing why the company would be nuts not to hire you.

This article tagged under:

Jobs
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us