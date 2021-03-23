Reports of Woman With Shotgun at Napa County Veterans' Home: CHP

Authorities in Napa County responded Tuesday morning to reports of a woman with a shotgun at a veterans' home in Yountville, but there have been no reports of shots fired, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The initial call came in at about 8:20 a.m., and the public was asked to avoid the Yountville area, Napa County sheriff's officials said.

The CHP said police were searching Veterans Home of California on reports of a person with a gun.

The CHP released the following statement: "This morning the CHP received a report of what appeared to be a woman at Veterans Home of California - Yountville with what the caller described as a shotgun. CHP and multiple allied agencies immediately responded and are currently conducting an extensive search via ground and air in an attempt to locate the possible subject. There have been no reports of any shots fired or any additional reports of the subject."

No further details were immediately available.

Three years ago, an armed man shot and killed three women at the Pathway Home, a veterans' center in Yountville, before turning the gun on himself. That March 2018 shooting started as an active shooter response and hostage situation.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.