‘Multiple' Fatalities Reported in San Jose, California, Rail Yard Shooting

Shooter opens fire at VTA facility in North San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple people were killed and multiple people were injured Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose, according to authorities.

Details were limited, but the incident involved multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said during a briefing Wednesday morning. They did not yet confirm how many victims were shot, but they did say some of the victims were VTA employees.

The shooter also died, officials said. The victims and shooter had not been identified as of 9:30 a.m.

Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

At about 6:35 a.m., San Jose police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials confirmed at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was dead, but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The county building at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose was serving as a reunification center for VTA employees and families who may be looking for each other, sheriff's officials said. Grief counselors were on site.

No further details were immediately available.

