A teen boy stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother to death inside a Lehigh Valley home, stole the mother's car and then crashed it, injuring himself and a teen passenger, according to investigators.

John Bradley, 17, of Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of theft of motor vehicle.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, shortly before 6 a.m., Upper Saucon Township Police responded to a car crash on the 2000 block of Spring Valley Road. When they arrived they found Bradley as well as a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

Bradley and the 14-year-old girl were taken to separate hospitals.

Investigators determined the car involved in the crash belonged to 39-year-old Rosalyn Siobal Glass of North Catasauqua, Pennsylvania. Police also found a stained double edged knife and a stained shirt at the scene of the crash.

Upper Saucon Township Police contacted North Catasauqua Police who arrived at Glass' home on the 1100 block of Railroad Street at 7:35 a.m. that morning. No one responded however.

GoFundMe Rosalyn Glass and Rianna Glass

Police returned to the same home at 11:33 a.m. that day after being contacted by Glass' family members. When police entered the home, they found Glass' body on top of the staircase as well as the body of Glass' 16-year-old daughter, Rianna Lynn Glass, in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators determined Glass and her daughter were both stabbed to death and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Police later obtained surveillance videos showing Bradley and the 14-year-old girl walking in front of Glass' home prior to the double homicide, according to investigators. Police said the video also showed Bradley walking in the direction of Glass' vehicle which was later involved in the crash.

DNA evidence taken from the crash scene and the scene of the double homicide linked Bradley to the murders, according to investigators.

Police said Bradley had previously dated Rianna Glass and the two broke up in August. The day before she was found dead, Rianna Glass had texted a friend that she couldn't get Bradley to leave her home, investigators said.

Bradley was taken into custody at his home in North Whitehall Township on Tuesday. He was arraigned and is being held without bail. He will be transported to the Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center, police said.

Police have not yet revealed whether the 14-year-old girl who was with Bradley during the murders will face any charges. She remains at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in serious condition.

Rosalyn Glass, also known as "Rose," was born in Pangasinan, Philippines, and worked at iHerb in Easton, Pennsylvania. Loved ones said she had a passion for singing and dancing. She was also a member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Bethlehem. She is survived by her husband, parents and siblings.

Rianna Glass was born in Fork Polk, Louisiana. She was a junior at Northampton High School and like her mother, had a passion for dance. She was active at the 3D Dance Studio in Northampton. She is survived by her father, stepmother, and two siblings.

A prayer service for the mother and daughter will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Reichel Funeral Home on 326 E. 21st Street in Northampton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to Grace Christian Fellowship in Rosalyn Glass' memory and Wolfpack Search and Recovery in Rianna Glass' memory.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.