Police Investigate Deadly ‘Mass Shooting Event' at South Jersey Party

New Jersey state police were investigating what they called a “fatal mass shooting event" at a party being attended by at least 100 people in rural Cumberland County.

The shooting at a home on the 1000 block of E. Commerce street in the area of Fairfield Township and Bridgeton happened around midnight Sunday and left at least one person dead and people scattering to safety, state police said.

Police could not give exact numbers on how many people died or how many were hurt, but they said several people were showing up at area hospitals.

Melissa Helmbrecht, who works for Hopeloft, a Bridgeton advocacy group for at-risk young people, said several youths in the group were at the party at the time of the shooting.

“It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night. There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest," Helmbrecht said.

Police could be seen searching the area with dogs over a large perimeter. The area is located in a wooded area near a cemetery and a school.

It was unclear who opened fire or why, and no arrests were immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.