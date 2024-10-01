Air travel

Pennsylvania man hid shotgun shell filled with meth at Philadelphia airport, police say

An Orangeville, Pa. man was arrested on Monday after he was, allegedly, found with a shotgun shell stuffed with methamphetamine hidden in his groin as he attempted to enter the Philadelphia International Airport

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Tuesday after, police claim, he attempted to enter the Philadelphia International Airport with a shotgun shell filled with methamphetamine hidden in his groin.

According to police officials, the hidden drugs were allegedly discovered when the man attempted to pass through a Transportation Security Administration scanner at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

Upon searching the man, who officials did not immediately identify, TSA agents found "a shotgun shell that appeared to be tampered with" from beneath the man's clothing.

"A closer inspection of the altered shotgun shell determined that the white powder that had been concealed inside of the shell was not an explosive," law enforcement officials said in a statement on the arrest. "Philadelphia Police determined that the shell contained methamphetamine and arrested the man, a resident of Orangeville, Pa., on a state charge."

Not only are illegal drugs not permitted aboard an airplane, law enforcement officials noted that shotgun shells -- as well as any caliber of ammunition -- are prohibited from being carried through a security checkpoint.

“In this instance, our explosives experts conducted a test to determine what the mysterious white powdered substance was and fortunately it was determined not to be an explosive," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport in a statement. "It is disappointing to see individuals attempt to hide items on their person or among their carry-on items in an attempt to conceal them. We are not looking for drugs, but when we come across them, we alert law enforcement and let them handle the situation.”

As of about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officials had not provided further identifying information on the man, nor have they detailed the charges he may face following this incident.

