Texas Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting of Black Man, DPS Says

A police officer faces a murder charge in the shooting death of Jonathan Price outside a Wolfe City gas station Saturday night, authorities say.

Shaun David Lucas was arrested and is being held on $1 million bond at the Hunt County Jail, according to jail records.

Lucas responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Santa Fe Street at about 8:24 p.m. Saturday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Price's family said he was trying to deescalate a fight.

Authorities said Lucas tried to detain Price, who resisted "in a non-threatening posture" and started to walk away, at which point Lucas first fired his TASER and then shot Price with his service weapon.

Price, 31, was taken to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Texas DPS said.

The Texas Rangers' investigation found that Lucas' actions "were not objectionably reasonable."

The Wolfe City Police Department and Hunt County District Attorney's Office assisted the Texas Rangers in the investigation.

A Wolfe City police officer is on administrative leave after a shooting Saturday, according to the city.

Monday night, dozens of mourners held a vigil for Price.

"He was a good man," Price's cousin Terrence Wright said. "He was a good role model. He was a good person."

Lucas' arrest was the first information released by any agency since the shooting happened Saturday.

While the authorities investigated, the Texas Rangers issued the following statement through the Texas Department of Public Safety:



"At the request of the Wolfe City Police Department, Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The incident is under investigation and no additional information is currently available."

Steve Steele lives near the gas station on Sante Fe. Describing the city of Wolfe City as a place where "everyone knows everyone," Steele said he and his wife heard commotion Saturday but were initially unsure of what it was.

The family of Jonathan Price on Monday called for the identification and arrest of the Wolfe City police officer they say shot and killed Price on Saturday. According to his family, Price was trying to break up a domestic disagreement.