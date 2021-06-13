Santa Cruz

Police Recover 9 Stolen Vintage Guitars in Santa Cruz

By The Associated Press

Vintage Guitars Recovered
Santa Cruz Police Department via AP

Authorities have recovered nine vintage guitars that were stolen nearly a year ago in a $2 million heist in Southern California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Saturday that Santa Cruz police found the guitars after serving search warrants at three different locations in the city following a tip from Los Angeles police.

The instruments are worth a combined $225,0000. They were part of some $2 million in music equipment stolen from a Los Angeles County storage unit in July.

Southern California police made several arrests in connection with the case last year. Authorities later discovered that the guitars were being sold online via an address in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz police Lt. Arnold Vasquez said no arrests were made and it wasn’t immediately clear how the guitars came into the possession of people linked to the search locations.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz
