At least four people were hospitalized as police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the Student Union.

This is a Emergency Message for Florida State University Tallahassee Campus.



Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information.



Persons in need of immediate emergency ass https://t.co/VWifBqyLwW — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded.

"Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

At least four people were hospitalized, officials said. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said they were receiving and caring for patients from FSU.

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X.

FBI agents were responding and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials also said they were responding to the campus.

FDLE is actively engaged in the incident on FSU's campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible. — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 17, 2025

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.