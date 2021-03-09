Man Wanted in Connection to 5 Murders in New Mexico, New Jersey

What to Know Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide that occurred on Monday in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Investigators also say Lannon is a person of interest in connection to a quadruple homicide that occurred in New Mexico. Four decomposing bodies were discovered inside a car in a parking garage in Albuquerque on Friday.

NBC10 learned one of the victims found dead in the car was Lannon's ex-wife and mother of his three children.

Police are searching for a person of interest in the murders of five people in New Mexico and New Jersey, including his ex-wife.

Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Monday.

Police say Lannon, 47, and the victim, a 66-year-old man, knew each other. Neighbors told NBC10 the victim was always willing to lend a hand and will be sorely missed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"He's a kind gentleman," one neighbor, who did not want to reveal his full name, told NBC10. "I've been here 20 something years. He's always been nice to me."

Investigators also say Lannon is a person of interest in connection to a quadruple homicide that occurred in New Mexico. Four decomposing bodies were discovered inside a car in a parking garage in Albuquerque on Friday.

One of the victims found in the vehicle was Lannon's ex-wife and mother of his three children, according to documents obtained by NBC10.

Lannon is also wanted on separate charges of burglary and illegal possession of a weapon (knife), according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Lannon is described as a bald man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds with blue eyes.

He may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with a New Jersey registration U71JXG. Police also said he may have been last seen in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday around 3 p.m. near the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Lannon is considered armed and dangerous and the U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Sgt. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-498-6238. You can also email him at jpetroski@co.gloucester.nj.us.