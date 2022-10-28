Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted inside the couple's home in San Francisco Friday morning, prompting a wave of condemnation from politicians across the country.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, issued the following statement: "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

Here's a look at what local and national politicians had to say regarding the attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) October 28, 2022

Doug and I are appalled by the attack on Paul Pelosi, Speaker Pelosi’s husband. The entire Pelosi family is in our hearts and we wish him a speedy recovery. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 28, 2022

What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 28, 2022

Congresswoman Jackie Speier speaks about the early morning assault on Paul Pelosi, saying "this is a level of vitriol and violence in our country that we cannot continue to allow to go on."

Thank God @SpeakerPelosi’s husband Paul is safe after being attacked in their home by an assailant. While the motive is still unknown we know where this kind of violence is sanctioned and modeled. https://t.co/TaPWBVr5jM — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 28, 2022

.@CAgovernor statement on Paul Pelosi assault ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TrsEkFWFOU — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 28, 2022

I am sickened by the assault on Paul Pelosi and the break-in of Speaker Pelosi’s home. They have been pillars of the Bay Area for decades and their home a welcome place for so many community members. Wishing Paul a full and speedy recovery. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 28, 2022

San Francisco's police chief and district attorney provide updates on the home intruder assault on Paul Pelosi.

Our thoughts and our love are with Paul Pelosi and the Pelosi family as he recovers from an appalling attack. Violence has no place in politics. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) October 28, 2022

My statement on the violent political attack against Paul Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/E4SyHinnMl — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 28, 2022

Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night. Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 28, 2022