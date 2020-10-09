Elections 2020

Poll Finds Younger Voters Are Pessimistic About the Future, Down on Trump

A new poll shows 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials have negative impressions of President Donald Trump

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The youngest voters in America are pessimistic about the future, worried about the coronavirus, down on President Donald Trump and positive about the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News reports.

Those are the major findings of a new national online NBC News/Quibi poll of millennial and Generation Z voters, which was conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 and after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just 30% of millennial voters — those ages 24 to 39 — say they feel confident that their children's generation will be better than theirs has been, while 49% aren't confident in a brighter future.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Michigan 18 hours ago

Whitmer Conspiracy Allegations Tied to Boogaloo Movement

Louisiana Oct 9

With Whipping Winds, Delta Drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

When it comes to the presidential election, these voters have negative attitudes about Trump, with 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials having negative impressions of the president.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Elections 2020Donald Trumpcoronavirusblack lives matter
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us