Live updates: Conclave reconvenes after no pope elected on day 1

What to Know
- Black smoke was seen pouring from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel last night, indicating a new pope had not been chosen on the first day of the papal conclave.
- With no one securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the cardinals retired for the night to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered. They will reconvene Thursday morning.
- One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors have gathered for the centuries-old secret voting ritual to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis, who died April 21.
- Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.
The cardinals return Thursday to continue the search for a new pope. Follow along below for live updates.