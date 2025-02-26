Catholic Church

Pope Francis has ‘peaceful night' in hospital amid health battle

The 88-year-old pontiff was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive care at Rome's Gemelli hospital for double pneumonia.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Pope Francis had another "peaceful night" at Rome's Gemelli hospital and was resting on Wednesday morning as he continues to receive treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The Holy See did not provide any further updates on the 88-year-old pontiff's condition.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

On Tuesday, the Vatican said that Francis continued to show a slight improvement, despite remaining in critical condition. He had resumed work and was eating normally, the Vatican added.

Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14 and was later diagnosed with double pneumonia, or pneumonia in both lungs. Additional CT scans were ordered Tuesday to monitor his lungs, while the pope's prognosis remained "reserved," church officials said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was unclear whether the pontiff remained in critical condition on Wednesday, with the Holy See expected to provide further updates.

Hundreds of people are joining a nightly mass in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us