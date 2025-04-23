What to Know
- This morning, a solemn bell tolled as a ceremonial procession of patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, canons and other priests carried Pope Francis into St. Peter's Basilica.
- Before setting off, Cardinal Kevin Farrell presided over a ceremony in Santa Marta, where the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics lived and died.
- Francis’ funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), the Vatican said, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presiding over the funeral liturgy.
A procession made up of patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, canons and other priests will travel the short distance from Santa Marta Square to St. Peter’s.. Watch live here