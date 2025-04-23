Catholic Church
Live Updates

Live updates: Pontiff's body to be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica

A procession made up of patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, canons and other priests will travel the short distance from Santa Marta Square to St. Peter’s.

By NBC Staff

Pope Francis’s body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP, HO)
AP Images

What to Know

  • This morning, a solemn bell tolled as a ceremonial procession of patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, canons and other priests carried Pope Francis into St. Peter's Basilica.
  • Before setting off, Cardinal Kevin Farrell presided over a ceremony in Santa Marta, where the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics lived and died.
  • Francis’ funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), the Vatican said, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presiding over the funeral liturgy.

