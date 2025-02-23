Pope Francis writes personal message amid hospitalization. Read his statement

Pope Francis is thanking Catholics around the world for their prayers as he continues battling double pneumonia in a Rome hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Feb. 23.

"I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!" the 88-year-old pope wrote in a personal message Feb. 23 on X.

"I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone, as the #GospelOfTheDay suggests. May we transform evil into goodness and build a fraternal world. Do not be afraid to take risks for love!" he added.

Francis's message comes hours after the Vatican announced he had a "tranquil" night and was alert and rested on Sunday after undergoing multiple blood transfusions.

In an update Sunday, the Vatican said his condition "remains critical; however, he has presented no further respiratory crisis since last night."

The update noted that some blood tests show "initial, mild, renal insufficiency" that is "at present under control." The prognosis is still "reserved."

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and well oriented," the Vatican said.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days. He was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican described the pope's condition as critical for the first time on Feb. 22.

The pope required both high-flow oxygen therapy and multiple blood transfusions after tests showed a condition associated with anemia, the Vatican said in a late update.

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved,” the statement Feb. 22 said.

The pope shared a written message for his usual Sunday prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Feb. 23, which he was unable to deliver for the second week in a row.

Francis said in his written message that he was “confidently” continuing with his treatment. He also thanked his physicians and others who have sent him messages of support.

Pope Francis has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years, including a previous flu diagnosis and various respiratory problems.

The elderly pope, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, also underwent a surgery in 2021 for a gastrointestinal disease called diverticulitis and another surgery in 2023 for a hernia.

