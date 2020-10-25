Catholic Church

Pope Names 13 New Cardinals, Including DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory

By Associated Press

DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington, D.C., Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap. 

In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to the faithful below in St. Peter’s Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28. 

Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and another from Rwanda.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

