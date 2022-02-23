Pope Says He's ‘Alarmed' By Ukraine Developments, Urges Restraint From All Sides

Pope Francis is urging all sides in the Russia-Ukraine dispute to examine their consciences before God and pull back from threats of war.

In an appeal at the end of his weekly general audience Wednesday, Francis said he was pained and alarmed by the developments in Ukraine, which he said “discredit international law.”

"I have great pain in my heart because of the worsening of the situation in Ukraine," Francis said. "I appeal to all sides to abstain from any action that could provoke more suffering to the populations, destabilizing coexistence among nations and discrediting international law."

He didn’t single out Russia’s massing of troops at Ukraine’s borders or its recognition of two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine. But he noted: “Once again, the peace of everyone is threatened by vested interests.”

The Vatican is toeing a fraught diplomatic and ecumenical line, given its efforts to reach out to the Russian Orthodox Church and convene a second meeting between Francis and its leader, Patriarch Kirill.

Francis called for believers and non-believers alike to mark March 2, Ash Wednesday in the Catholic calendar, as a day of fasting and prayer.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine