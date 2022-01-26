Pope Francis

Pope Urges Parents to ‘Never Condemn' Their Gay Children

Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, but considers homosexual activity 'intrinsically disordered'

By Nicole Winfield

Vatican Pope New Year
Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.

Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their children have different sexual orientations, how they manage that and accompany their children and not hide behind a condemning attitude.”

“Never condemn a child," he said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Supreme Court 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire

Russia 5 hours ago

US Offers No Concessions in Response to Russia on Ukraine

Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved, but considers homosexual activity “intrinsically disordered.” Francis, though, has sought to make the church more welcoming to gays, most famously with his 2013 comment “Who am I to judge?”

The Argentine Jesuit also has spoken of his own ministry to gay and transgender people, insisting they are children of God, loved by God and deserving of accompaniment by the church.

Francis has also made several gestures of outreach to the gay Catholic community and their advocates, including a recent letter congratulating an American nun once sanctioned by the Vatican, Sister Jeannine Gramick, on her 50 years of LGBTQ ministry.

That said, Francis also allowed the 2021 publication of a document from the Vatican asserting that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin. ” Francis recently transferred the Vatican official widely believed to have been behind the document.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pope FrancisLGBTQVatican
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us