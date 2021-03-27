USPS

Postal Banking, Alcohol Delivery Could Save the U.S. Postal Service, Experts Say

“Postal banking is an elegant solution that would provide the USPS upwards of $9 billion a year in revenue and would address the high cost of being poor in America,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said

the United States Postal Service headquarters
Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/ via Getty Images

When U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy laid out plans Tuesday for the future of the post office, he pointed to higher postage rates and slower first class mail as a means of stemming postal service losses he says could reach $160 billion.

But missing from his new 10-year plan were two ideas economists, members of Congress and consumer advocates say could generate billions of dollars for the beleaguered service and bring the post office into the 21st century: a return to postal banking and the post office’s entry into the lucrative alcohol delivery business.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“We don’t expect the post office of the 21st century will be the same as the post office of the 20th century,” said Rakim Brooks, senior campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union. “People are using the mail less, and we think that the institution has to provide new services.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 23 hours ago

Biden Condemns GOP-Backed Voting Restrictions in Georgia as an Attack on the Constitution

Congress Mar 26

Vehicle Mileage Tax Could Be on the Table in Infrastructure Talks, Buttigieg Says

Postal banking, he said, is among the new services the post office of the 21st century could — and should — provide. It would include basic banking services, including check cashing, providing low- or no-fee checking accounts, installing low-fee ATM machines, and providing wire transfer and bill payment services.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

USPSLouis DeJoyUS Postal Service
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us