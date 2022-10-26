Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $700 Million Ahead of Wednesday Night's Drawing

The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall

Florida Powerball
NBC 6 South Florida

The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth-largest lottery jackpot overall.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Monday night, which carried a $625 million payout. The numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing are 18-23-35-45-54 with a Powerball of 16.

The $700 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly every big winner takes the cash option, which is currently an estimated $335.7 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 34 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Wednesday's drawing will be the 36th draw in the jackpot run. The chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland

5. $700 Million (Estimated) – Oct. 26, 2022

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – Florida

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

