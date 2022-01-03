Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $522M for Monday's Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $522 million for Monday night's drawing, giving players another chance to start 2022 off on a very high note.

No ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night, the first of the new year. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize. There have been 38 drawings in a row since without a jackpot winner.

The $522 million promoted prize is for a winner who chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all big winners take the cash option, which for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $371.5 million. Either prize option would also be subject to taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the chance of winning the jackpot — just one in 292.2 million.

Lottery officials are quick to note that even though no one has won the jackpot, plenty of people have won smaller prizes, with more than 2.7 million tickets getting prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million in Saturday's drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.