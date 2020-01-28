earthquake

Miami Buildings Shake After Powerful Earthquake Between Cuba and Jamaica

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake was reported about 77 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica

Buildings in Miami were evacuated after vibrations from a powerful earthquake that struck between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday afternoon were felt throughout South Florida.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake was reported about 77 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Miami-Dade Police reported receiving phone calls of buildings shaking, and chopper footage showed multiple buildings being evacuated.

City of Miami Police said there were reports of vibrations in Downtown and Brickell.

The Miami-Dade Government Center at 111 Northwest 1st Street was evacuated as a precaution, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

