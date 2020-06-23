Mexico

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southern, Central Mexico

There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury

Oaxaca Mexico Earthquake
NBC

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens. Videos shared on social media showed telephone poles swaying in the city.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Atlanta 10 hours ago

Rayshard Brooks' Funeral to Be Held at King's Former Church

coronavirus 11 hours ago

WATCH: Fauci, CDC Chief Testify on US Coronavirus Response

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico's southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan. The magnitude was downgraded from an initial reading of 7.7.

The quake was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

Check back for more on this developing story. Follow Spanish-language coverage from our sister network Telemundo here.

Copyright Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Mexicoearthquake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us