Pregnant woman riding on I-5 in Oceanside hit by football-size rock thrown from overpass

A suspect, who was caught in nearby canyon, faces attempted-murder charge

NBC 7

A pregnant woman was struck by a large rock thrown from an overpass while driving on Interstate 5 in Oceanside Sunday, officials said.

Police were dispatched at about 8:47 a.m. Sunday to the overpass at Bush Street, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

"An off-duty Oceanside police officer was driving behind the victim's vehicle and witnessed the incident occur and provided a description of the suspect to responding officers," according to a statement from the department.

Officers said the vehicle was driving southbound on I-5 when the occupants saw someone on the overpass above throw a large football-size rock at them. The rock went through the vehicle's windshield and struck a pregnant passenger sitting in the front seat.

The victim was transported by air ambulance due to the nature of her injuries, and the unborn child did not appear to be injured, authorities said. The mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Surveillance video was obtained of the incident, and officers located the suspect in a nearby canyon. Police identified him as David Avalos, and he was arrested at the scene without incident, the department reported.

Avalos was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and throwing an object at a vehicle that resulted in an injury.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack was urged to call detective Jeff Vandenburgh at 760-435-4237.

Copyright CNS - City News Service
