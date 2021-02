A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Gilroy Sunday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The USGS confirmed the quake was reportedly felt in Gilroy, San Martin, Morgan Hill, Hollister and Salinas.

Approximately 40 minutes after initial reports of the quake being a 3.9 magnitude, the USGS updated the quake's magnitude to 3.8.

Revised again to 3.8 magnitude (now you know why we always say 'preliminary') for the earthquake that struck at 5:38 pm NE of Gilroy to the east of the Calaveras Fault. This shake map shows areas that likely experienced brief shaking (map still reads 3.7) @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/9JGapzQtBy — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) February 22, 2021

No injuries were reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Editor's note: This story was update to reflect a change in magnitude from 3.9 to 3.8, according to the USGS.