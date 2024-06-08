California

Preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in Northern California

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Lake County, which is located in Northern California on Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

The quake, which hit at 12:34 p.m., was centered about 5.3 miles west of Cobb and 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg. It was originally reported as a 4.0 magnitude quake, but USGS has since upgraded it.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

