6.0 Magnitude Earthquake on California-Nevada Border Felt Across Bay Area

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon was felt across the Bay Area.

Several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor, rattled the Sierra Nevada.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

A woman in Placerville, Calif., captured the water in her glass shaking as an earthquake along the border of California and Nevada. In Gardnerville, Nev., someone captured images of food on the floor at a grocery store.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:49 p.m. in a region about 250 miles east of San Francisco and south of Lake Tahoe. Its epicenter was 4 miles west-southwest of Walker, a California town of fewer than 900 residents.

"The ground was shaking pretty bad, and then everything started falling," said Carolina Estrada, manager at the Walker Coffee Company. Syrup bottles broke, dishes fell to the ground and the roof of the shop caved in a bit.

The shaking lasted 30 seconds or more, she said.

"We ran out of the building," Estrada said. But the shaking continued, and "boulders the size of cars" fell onto nearby U.S. 395, she said.

Cars were struck by rocks, but nobody was injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At one point, rockslides closed about 40 miles of the interstate, a major route through the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said. Portions of the interstate were later reopened, but crews remained at the scene in case of aftershocks, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The USGS initially reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in San Joaquin County but later updated the event to be included in the series of temblors in the Sierra.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

