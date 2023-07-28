Joe Biden

President Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for first time

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts last month settled a paternity case over their daughter Navy in an Arkansas court.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time, while adding that his granddaughter Navy is "not a political issue."

In a statement first reported by People that was obtained by NBC News, Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden wanted the best for all of their grandchildren, "including Navy."

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," the president said. "This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts last month settled a paternity case over their daughter Navy in an Arkansas court.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenHunter Biden
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us