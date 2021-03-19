President Biden Trips While Boarding Air Force One, ‘Doing Fine'

President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to Air Force One Friday as he began a trip to Georgia.

Aboard the plane, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Biden is "doing fine."

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy,” she said. “I almost fell coming up the steps myself.”

Jean-Pierre added that the president is preparing for his trip to Georgia while aboard the plane.

The president is now in Georgia and continuing his day's scheduled events.

During last year's presidential campaign, a pro-Biden ad made an issue of former President Donald Trump's walk down a ramp while at the U.S. Military Academy.