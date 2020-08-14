Robert Trump

President Trump's Brother Hospitalized in NYC, White House Says

Robert Trump, brother to the 45th president, has been hospitalized in New York City, White House officials confirmed to NBC News.

Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere did not share what led to Trump's hospitalization, but a senior White House official tells NBC News he is "very ill."

The senior official also confirmed the president is expected to visit his brother Friday afternoon. Trump was already planning to spend the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he scheduled to attend a 5 p.m. event Friday with the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

The president is said to have a "very good relationship" with his brother, the official said.

The president's younger brother spent 10 days in Mount Sinai's intensive care unit in June, according to the Daily Beast, for a serious condition.

This story is developing.

