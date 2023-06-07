LGBTQ

Pride flag burned outside a City Hall in Arizona

The FBI is also investigating a bomb threat made to an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop nearby, according to the shop's owner

A Pride flag was taken down and burned outside of a City Hall building in Tempe, Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

The flag — which flew alongside the American, Arizona state and Juneteenth flags — was raised this month to commemorate LGBTQ Pride Month.

City officials confirmed that the act of vandalism is under investigation by police.

“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe," City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement. "We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone."

The flag-burning comes months after a bomb threat was made to an LGBTQ-owned coffee shop in Tempe, a city of 186,000 people that's about 10 miles east of Phoenix.

