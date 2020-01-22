Cuba Gooding Jr.

April Trial Set for Cuba Gooding Jr. in Bar Groping Case

Gooding previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping. 

Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at his trial on charges that he groped three other women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

An April 21 trial date has been set for Gooding, who previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping.

Prosecutors said at the time that they had heard from more than a dozen women who could testify that the Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire" was also inappropriate with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants — as far back as 2001.

The defense says there was no criminal conduct.

Gooding and his lawyers left without commenting.

