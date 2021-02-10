Prince Charles, Camilla Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The prince’s Clarence House office says the 72-year-old heir to the throne and his wife, Camilla, 73, received the inoculations as part of the government’s drive to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the most vulnerable people in the population, including everyone over 70, by Feb. 15.

Prince Charles disclosed last year he contracted the coronavirus last March, but said at the time his symptoms were mild.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their shots last month.