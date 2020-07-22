Princess Cancels More Cruises Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Princess Cruises is extending the suspension of several of its cruises in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The action applies to all cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess through Oct. 31, 2020.

Additionally, all sailings in Asia, Caribbean, the California coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific through Dec. 15, 2020 are canceled.

The Santa Clarita company, a subsidiary of Miami-based Carnival Corp., said it was making the decision due to "the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions."

"We share in our guests' disappointment in cancelling these cruises," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise."

Guests currently booked on the canceled voyages who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive an equivalent credit for future cruises plus an additional bonus credit of 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will provide a refundable credit for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus credit that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022.

Guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through an online form. Requests must be received by Aug. 31, 2020 or they will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

More information can be found here.