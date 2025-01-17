Food & Drink

Progresso launches Soup Drops, a hard candy that's ‘soup you can suck on'

Soup Drops are packed with chicken noodle soup flavors and are available for a limited time during National Soup Month.

By Terry Dickerson | NBC News

Progresso is celebrating National Soup Month by reimagining a classic comfort food — as a hard candy called Soup Drops.

The company this week launched its first-ever "soup you can suck on," a savory lozenge that captures the taste of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup.

Designed as a portable alternative to the classic meal, the drops come packaged in a can modeled after Progresso’s soup cans and contain 20 individually wrapped candies. Each drop has flavors of broth, chicken, vegetables, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley.

“When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup," MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills, explained in a press release on Thursday. 

"So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want,” Comings added.

The soup drops are limited edition and will be available starting Jan. 16 exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com. Each order is accompanied with a can of actual Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup.

Though the drops are sold out as of Friday, the company said they will have restocks of the drops every Thursday for the remainder of National Soup Month while supplies last.

