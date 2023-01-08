Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally

TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game.

Being here means so much to each of them from city leaders to the youngest fan.

“It’s crazy,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “I just apologized to the mayor of Santa Monica saying did you understand the purple wave was coming and she laughed and said no but we love it for our economy. I just love it look at this all these people behind me here showed up in such a big way to support our Horned Frogs.”

Even young fans, many years away from college, are excited to be here cheering.

Fans coming to California made sure to bring their best Hollywood fashion all in purple.

“Right now I’m wearing this hat made by myself,” TCU senior Sutter Portner said describing her outfit. “Right here this is Etsy my mom got this for me. This is Hobby Lobby.”

With the excitement shown on the pier not sure how many fans will actually be able to sleep before the big game.