Put the Thrill in April: Every Reopening Date for SoCal's Major Theme Parks

Like the slow climb to the top of a roller coaster, things are looking up in Southern California as COVID-19 case rates decrease and more and more sectors open up.

On March 5, state health officials announced that theme parks could reopen starting April 1, depending on the region’s color-coded tier. Each tier has its own set of restrictions.

Purple Tier:

Theme parks cannot open

Red Tier:

Capacity limited to 15%

A “group” cannot be larger than 10 people or from more than three households

No indoor dining

Walk-up ticket sales allowed, but parks must collect information of guests for contact tracing

Orange Tier:

Capacity limited to 25%

Indoor dining allowed but limited to 25% capacity also

Walk-up ticket sales allowed, but parks must collect information of guests for contact tracing

Yellow Tier:

Park capacity limited to 35% and indoor capacity limited to 25%

Indoor dining allowed but limited to 50% capacity

Walk-up ticket sales allowed, but parks must collect information of guests for contact tracing

Additionally, the state has provided further guidance, regardless of tiers -- including that guests must wear face coverings, guests must be California residents, and guests can only eat and drink in designated areas, among other changes. See below for the complete guidelines:

So, with all of that said, when will the various theme parks across Southern California open?

When will Disneyland reopen?

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen April 30.

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will reopen April 29 with limited capacity ahead of the parks. The Vacation Club Villa at the Grand Californian will reopen on May 2, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at later dates.

Guests will need to make a reservation ahead of their tip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

When will Universal Studios reopen?

Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen to the public on April 16.

And to make things even better, it will reopen with an entirely new ride -- The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash. Additionally, guests will get to see a new, fully articulated version of the Indominus Rex at the top of the big drop on Jurassic World: The Ride.

Also, Annual and Season Pass Members get an added bonus on April 15, when they can stroll down that much-photographed red carpet outside the entrance a day before the public's return.

Universal Studios said “most rides” will be operational but “some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions.”

Guests will need to make advanced reservations if they purchased tickets before April 8. Click here to learn more.

When will Magic Mountain reopen?

Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen to members and pass holders on April 1 and later open to the public on April 3.

Guests must make a reservation before heading out so the park can track capacity levels.

The park also said all 2020 Season Passes have been extended to December 31, 2021.

When will Legoland reopen?

From April 1 to April 12, Legoland California Resort will host “Park Preview Days.” A limited selection of rides will be available at this time, including the Driving School, Lego Technic Coaster, Fairy Tale Brook and Coastersaurus.

During this time, Legoland will only permit existing ticketholders whose trips were initially disrupted because of COVID-19, annual passholders, and guests who are staying at the park’s hotel.

And then on April 15, the park will officially reopen to the public with all rides, shows and attractions, including the SEA LIFE Aquarium and LEGO CHIMA Water Park.

Guests are required to make reservations online ahead of their trip. Reservation information and the park's updated health and safety protocols can be found on its website.

When will Adventure City reopen?

Adventure City will reopen on April 16, according to its website.

All 11 rides will be open, but some of the attractions will remain temporarily closed. The Petting Farm will reopen without feeding, the park told NBC 7.

Adventure City is normally opened year-round but only for a few days out of the week in the non-summer seasons. So, when guests return in April, the park will be open Fridays to Sundays until it expands its operations closer to summer.

Guests will need to make a reservation in advance of their trip.

When will Knott's Berry Farm reopen?

Knott's Berry Farm will reopen sometime in May.

No specific date was given, but the Buena Park destination's current food experience, Taste of Boysenberry, is up and running through May 2. Rides and attractions are not open during the outdoor festival, but some shops are.

Check the park’s website for updates.

When will SeaWorld reopen?

SeaWorld San Diego reopened to the public on Feb. 6 -- because under the Purple Tier, museums, zoos and aquariums have been allowed to open for outdoor operations.

Indoor operations can return under the Red Tier and below with limited capacities (Red: 25%; Orange: 50%).

According to SeaWorld’s website, its rides and some attractions are closed for the time being. NBC 7 has reached out to SeaWorld for details on its future plans for guests.

In the meantime, guests will be required to make a reservation prior to visiting the park. Guests with existing tickets, Fun Cards or Annual Passes must make a reservation using the system. Guests who purchase a date-specific, single-day ticket won't need to use the reservation system.

Click here for a breakdown of where each of California’s 58 counties are at in the state’s reopening system.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.