In the long list of issues with in-flight entertainment, passengers on a recent flight from Sydney to Tokyo may have been exposed to a new one: A sexually explicit movie playing on every screen.

Australian airline Qantas has now apologized after the incident during a flight last week.

Technical issues made individual movie selection unavailable, so a movie was selected out of a limited list for the entire flight based on a request from some passengers, the airline said.

However, the movie turned out to be Daddio, an R-rated film featuring profanity, sexual material, and brief graphic nudity.

"The movie they played was extremely inappropriate," a passenger who said they were on the flight from Sydney to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, wrote on Reddit. "It was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off."

"It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting — the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones," the person said. "It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard."

In response, Qantas issued an apology.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience," the airline said in a statement.

“All screens were changed to a family friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible," it added.

“We are reviewing how the movie was selected.”

