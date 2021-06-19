Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Beams as She Returns to Ascot After COVID-19 Hiatus

The annual racing meeting west of London is a heady mix of horses, extravagant headwear, fancy dress, champagne and strawberries with cream

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace
David Davies/PA via AP

Queen Elizabeth II was smiling broadly as she attended the final day of the Ascot races on Saturday, where environmental protesters urged the monarch to press politicians to act faster against climate change.

The 95-year-old queen, a keen racing fan and racehorse owner, has attended Ascot almost every year of her seven-decade reign. She was absent last year, when the event was held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her return came two months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at 99.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Dressed in a mint-green outfit and matching hat, the queen was applauded by the crowd as she arrived to cheer on four horses she owns that were racing on Saturday. She smiled broadly as she inspected one of her horses, Reach for the Moon, after it finished a close second.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Biden Promotes Milestone of 300M Vaccine Shots in 150 Days

Father's Day Jun 16

Father's Day 2021: Gifts for Every Budget

The annual racing meeting west of London is a heady mix of horses, extravagant headwear, fancy dress, champagne and strawberries with cream.

Protesters from environmental group Extinction Rebellion unfurled a banner reading “Racing to Extinction” at the racecourse on Saturday. The group said four women glued themselves to their banner and chained themselves to the fence in a protest intended to be seen by the queen. She was not nearby at the time.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth IIcoronavirus pandemicBritish Royal Familyhorse racingAscot races
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us