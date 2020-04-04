Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth to Give Rare Televised Speech About the Coronavirus

It will be only the fourth time the queen has made a special broadcast

Queen Elizabeth ll Delivers Her Christmas Message in 2007
Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth II will give a rare televised address on Sunday night to address the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

It will be only the fourth time the Queen has made a special broadcast, with the last one being in 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother.

She also did a televised address ahead of Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 and one about the First Gulf War in 1991.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 8 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Competition for Supplies Grows as Cases Surpass 278K

coronavirus Apr 3

#SomethingGood: Stories of Comfort, Generosity, Solidarity Amid Pandemic

The palace said the speech was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth "in relation to the coronavirus outbreak."

The televised event will be shown at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth IIcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us