Disaffected, Radicalized Young Men Are Not a Uniquely American Problem. Mass Shootings Are.

“If firearms were more readily available, these people would quite happily use them,” said a former detective sergeant with London’s Metropolitan Police

American flags surrounding the Washington Monument are seen at half-staff on May 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C., in honor of the victims of a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

When police raided the home of a 13-year-old boy last July, they found a military uniform, a Confederate flag, a hard drive filled with evidence of white nationalist radicalization and a guide to making bombs. What they didn’t find was weapons.

This was in Britain, where owning a gun is outlawed in most cases and gun-related homicides are extremely rare, NBC News reported. Like other disaffected, radicalized youths, the boy, who can’t be named due to legal restrictions, was inspired by the global cycle of terrorism that fuels attacks from New Zealand to Buffalo, New York — but he lacked the deadly means to add his name to that morbid cult’s list of would-be martyrs.

The NRA annual meeting will take place in Houston this weekend, just days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 280 miles away. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky joins LX News from Uvalde, and explains how the group influences politics through more than just its campaign donations to candidates.

A youth court heard that police raided the boy’s home after he had sent messages on Instagram saying he wanted to replicate the 1999 Columbine school massacre in Colorado and attack an orphanage.

Mass Shootings in the U.S. Since 1982

Incidents where 3 or more people were killed, not including the shooter.

Source: Mother Jones, NBC reporting
Last updated: May 25, 2025

The boy, who is from the town of Darlington in northeast England and is now 14, pleaded guilty to three terrorism charges last week and was given a referral order, meaning he will undergo 12 months of rehabilitation. 

