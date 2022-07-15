Mexico

Rafael Caro Quintero, FBI's Most Wanted and Founder of Guadalajara Cartel, Captured

Rafael Caro Quintero was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. The United States Department of State’s Narcotics Rewards Program offered an unprecedented reward of up to $20 million for information leading to his capture.

By TELEMUNDO Digital

This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro Quintero, who tortured and murdered U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has defended the 2013 ruling that freed Caro Quintero, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake.
FBI

The founder of the now-defunct Guadalajara Cartel, Rafael Caro Quintero, was arrested after years of being a fugitive of the law.

The infamous drug trafficker had two arrest warrants issued by the Attorney General's Office, as well as an extradition order to the United States.

His alleged violent crimes included kidnapping and felony murder of a federal agent, aiding and abetting, racketeering and more.

In 1985, the FBI alleged he helped interrogate, torture, and murder DEA special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in Mexico.

"Additionally, Caro-Quintero allegedly holds an active key leadership position directing the activities of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Caro-Quintero Drug Trafficking Organization within the region of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, Mexico," the FBI sad in a wanted poster.

Caro-Quintero has been one of the U.S.'s most wanted for 36 years.

