DaBaby

Rapper DaBaby Detained, Questioned in Miami Robbery Investigation

DaBaby was in Miami Beach this week to perform alongside rapper Diddy and DJ Khaled on New Year's Eve

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rapper DaBaby was detained and questioned by Miami police Thursday in reference to a robbery investigation, authorities said.

The Miami Police Department confirmed the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was taken to police headquarters and was being questioned by robbery detectives.

His involvement with the case is unclear. Police said it is still "an open and ongoing investigation," MPD spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

vaping 4 hours ago

Trump Plan to Curb Teen Vaping Exempts Some Flavors

Iran 22 mins ago

Top Iranian General Killed in Airstrike at Baghdad Airport

"Thus far, he is being questioned and has NOT been arrested," Fallat added.

Police did not release details of the robbery investigation. A video posted to Twitter appears to show the rapper being detained by officers in the Florida city.

DaBaby, best known for his Billboard Hot 100 single "Suge," was in Miami Beach this week to perform alongside rapper Diddy and DJ Khaled on New Year's Eve.

The Charlotte-based rapper was arrested just last week in North Carolina and was cited for marijuana possession, according to TMZ.

This article tagged under:

DaBabyMiami
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us