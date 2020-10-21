Florida

Rare Two-Headed Snake Found at Florida Home

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A rare two-headed snake was discovered at a home in Florida, state wildlife officials said.

The southern black racer was found at a home in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The snake was being cared for and monitored by FWC. It has a low chance of survival in the wild since its brains will make different decisions, making feeding and escaping from predators difficult.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Pope Francis 5 hours ago

Francis Becomes 1st Pope to Endorse Same-Sex Civil Unions

Opioid Crisis 5 hours ago

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma to Plead to 3 Criminal Charges for Role in Opioid Crisis

FWC said both snake heads have tongues that flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.

The two heads are a rare phenomenon called bicephaly, which happens when a developing embryo begins to separate but fails to split into twins, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body.

Bicephaly has been reported in turtles, lizards and other creatures.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOnly in Florida
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us