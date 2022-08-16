Girl Scout cookies

Raspberry Rally Joining Pantheon of Girl Scout Cookies in 2023 as Online Exclusive

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April but the timing may vary per local troops

By Andrew V. Pestano

Composite image: Girl Scouts of the USA logo, left. Raspberry Rally cookie, right.
AP Photo/Girl Scouts of the USA

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season will feature a new contender: the Raspberry Rally cookie, which is being marketed as the "sister" of the arguable queen of cookies — Thin Mints.

Raspberry Rally will join cookie titans such as Do-si-dos, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Trefoils Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and Lemonades/Lemon-Ups. However, Raspberry Rally enters the lineup as an online exclusive.

"The thin, crispy cookie is a 'sister' cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating," the Girl Scouts said in a statement. "Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season."

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January through April but the timing may vary per local troops. Sales of the cookies benefit directly benefit the Girl Scouts' local council and troops, the organization said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Raspberry Rally has tough competition if it wants to reach the pinnacle of the cookie kingdom as it becomes the 13th cookie on the roster. Here are the top-selling Girl Scout Cookies, according to the organization:

  1. Thin Mints
  2. Caramel deLites/Samoas
  3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
  4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
  5. Lemonades/Lemon-Ups

This article tagged under:

Girl Scout cookies
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us