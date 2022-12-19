The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers on Monday outlining their findings and recapping the months-long investigation.

The committee is expected to release a full accounting of its findings on Wednesday, but on Monday released a 150-page executive summary that characterized their interviews and investigation, including their impressions of the cooperation level of witnesses.

The report calls out in particular former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump as not being as transparent in their witness testimony as others.

The report also outlines ethics referrals for four House Republicans — House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona — who ignored congressional subpoenas from the panel.

Read the full text of the summary below.