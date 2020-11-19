Red Cross Seeking Stories of Heroism, Courage and Extraordinary Action

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is seeking nominations for a first-of-its-kind celebration in Boston next spring.

The inaugural Heroes Breakfast Boston will honor local heroes from all walks of life in 10 categories: blood services, community impact, emergency professional, firefighter, global citizen, good Samaritan, law enforcement, military, nursing and youth. Members of the public are encouraged to submit a story of heroic action for consideration any time between now and Dec. 1, 2020. The action must have taken place any time in 2020 and the hero being nominated must live in Eastern Massachusetts.

“2020 has been a year like no other – not only because of the pandemic, but because of the record-setting hurricane and wildfire seasons and civil unrest still underway,” said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “The Red Cross has been on the front lines throughout. We’ve seen tragedy – but we’ve also seen people putting their own safety on the line to help. That spirit is what this event celebrates.

The Heroes Breakfast Boston will be held virtually on March 10, 2021. Putnam Investments President and CEO Robert L. Reynolds will chair the Leadership Council charged with generating sponsorships for the events. Heroes Award winners will be selected by the Heroes Council, led by Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. Sponsorship packages are still available. While the Red Cross of Massachusetts has held Heroes Breakfasts in other communities, this is the inaugural event for the Greater Boston chapter.

“Whenever I think of help and hope, I think of the American Red Cross,” said Reynolds. “I am honored to chair the Heroes Breakfast Boston and am very proud of our local businesses and the broader community coming together in recognition of outstanding individuals who have made major contributions for all of us. They are truly heroes in every sense of the word.”

How to nominate a Hero:

Heroes nominations will be accepted through Dec. 1 at redcross.org/heroesbreakfastboston. Nominations may cover individuals or organizations that have performed acts of kindness, service or courage. Nominees must live in the following counties: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth or Suffolk. Heroic actions may or may not be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all should embody the mission statement of the American Red Cross: to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.